M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.08% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $30,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,084,743,000 after buying an additional 7,582,117 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $908,783,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 204.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $732,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,760 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 404.8% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,584,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,758 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 406.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,917,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,376 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF stock opened at $147.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.17 and a 200-day moving average of $144.92. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.50, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IFF. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

