Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $185.43 Million in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,239,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,433,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 3.84% of Canada Goose as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 112,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.65.

Canada Goose stock opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.65. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $50.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $45.83 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

