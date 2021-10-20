Ascendis Pharma A/S to Post FY2025 Earnings of $14.58 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $14.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.94. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.33.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $153.49 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $183.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at about $249,945,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,412,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,408,000 after purchasing an additional 546,890 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 60.6% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,436,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,198,000 after purchasing an additional 542,448 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,469,000 after purchasing an additional 424,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,429,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $845,789,000 after purchasing an additional 382,517 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

