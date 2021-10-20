PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Shares Down 1%

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) shares were down 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 143,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 511,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of PAE in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The company has a market cap of $549.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.27.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.45 million. PAE had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PAE Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of PAE by 55,382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in PAE in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,464,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PAE in the second quarter valued at $7,738,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in PAE during the first quarter worth $341,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAE Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAE)

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

