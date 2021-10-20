Uniphar (LON:UPR) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 361.90 ($4.73) and last traded at GBX 361.90 ($4.73). Approximately 137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 38,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.70).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniphar in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 354.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 303.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £985.83 million and a PE ratio of 37.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Uniphar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

In other Uniphar news, insider Gerard Rabbette sold 305,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 397 ($5.19), for a total transaction of £1,210,850 ($1,581,983.28).

Uniphar Company Profile (LON:UPR)

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

