BMO Global Smaller Companies (LON:BGSC) Shares Up 0.7%

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 165.20 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 165.20 ($2.16). 263,569 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 575,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164 ($2.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 168.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 164.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £933.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96.

BMO Global Smaller Companies Company Profile (LON:BGSC)

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Global Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Global Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.