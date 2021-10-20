DFSocial Gaming Price Tops $221.04 (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 20th. In the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $1.66 million and $42,117.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for about $221.04 or 0.00344620 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00064755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00069642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00102193 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,911.11 or 0.99641660 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,861.03 or 0.06019599 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00021550 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

