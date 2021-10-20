BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) shares dropped 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73.

About BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY)

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides luxury passenger cars, luxury commercial vehicles, middle-end and high-end passenger cars, and self-owned passenger cars, as well as electric passenger cars.

