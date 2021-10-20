B. Riley Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.26. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

