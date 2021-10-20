International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Short Interest Down 21.8% in September

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the September 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ILAL opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. International Land Alliance has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

About International Land Alliance

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

