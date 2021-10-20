Basid Coin (BASID) 24 Hour Volume Hits $952,486.00

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One Basid Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Basid Coin has a total market cap of $8.11 million and $952,486.00 worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Basid Coin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00041023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.02 or 0.00194264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00095155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

About Basid Coin

BASID is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,336,186 coins. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BASIDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Basid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.