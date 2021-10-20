American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

American Electric Power has decreased its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years.

American Electric Power stock opened at $83.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.56 and a 200-day moving average of $86.42. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.49.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Electric Power stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.23% of American Electric Power worth $521,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

