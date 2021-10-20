Marshall Wace LLP Sells 95,540 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 495,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,540 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Snap were worth $33,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 9.5% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784,751 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 48,307.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,974 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,987 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Snap by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

SNAP opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $120.84 billion, a PE ratio of -149.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $24,999,934.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 50,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $3,545,520.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,566,580 shares in the company, valued at $110,725,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,121,370 shares of company stock worth $312,855,765.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.