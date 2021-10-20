Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,206,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790,382 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $38,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUBO stock opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.90. fuboTV Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. fuboTV’s revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FUBO shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

