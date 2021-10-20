Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Down 19.2% in September

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the September 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KAO stock opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37. KAO has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

KAO Company Profile

Kao Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer and chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Chemical, and Others. The Consumer Products segment includes Cosmetics, Skin Care and Hair Care, Human Health Care, Fabric and Home Care Businesses. The Cosmetics business offers make-up products such as RMK, SUQQU, Primavista, COFFRET DOR, KATE, SENSAI, and Molton Brown.

