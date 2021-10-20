Short Interest in Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Grows By 24.8%

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,500 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the September 15th total of 151,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,895.0 days.

Shares of Gerresheimer stock opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.14. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of $103.15 and a twelve month high of $111.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRRMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gerresheimer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

