Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Tilray Inc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tilray in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.36.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19. Tilray has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Tilray by 81.5% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Tilray by 6.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 17.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 75.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 9.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

