FY2022 EPS Estimates for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Yamaha Motor in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.27 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yamaha Motor’s FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 19.59%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on YAMHF. CLSA cut Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Yamaha Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamaha Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

OTCMKTS YAMHF opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.49. Yamaha Motor has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average is $26.80.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

