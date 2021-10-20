Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Inari Medical in a report released on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inari Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.27 and a beta of 2.15. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $127.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.61.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $2,799,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,900 shares of company stock worth $18,860,611 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.