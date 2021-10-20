Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Up 24.5% in September

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,949,300 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the September 15th total of 1,566,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 203.1 days.

DGEAF opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. Diageo has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $50.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.72.

DGEAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

