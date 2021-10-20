Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,003,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,585,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,204,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,334,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,612,000 after buying an additional 978,277 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,498,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Leslie’s by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 494,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,591,000 after buying an additional 155,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 30.57.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LESL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

