Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 176,384 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,335,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 176,384 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.31% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $30,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.66.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $311.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.50 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,647.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

