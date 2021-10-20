Marshall Wace LLP Sells 258,326 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 616,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,326 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $32,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHK. UBS Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

CHK stock opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average of $53.96.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.90 million. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.344 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is -3.17%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

