Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $624,000 Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Shares of STE stock opened at $227.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $170.36 and a 1 year high of $229.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.97 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.