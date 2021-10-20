Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 110,765 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 121.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,177 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,765 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $29,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Cowen started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays downgraded Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.71.

Shares of UHS opened at $132.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.76. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $103.35 and a one year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

