OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) by 86.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000.

Get Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF alerts:

Shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF stock opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $31.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.