OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 11,930 Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,133,000.

Get Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA OVL opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.