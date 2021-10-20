OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPBO opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $36.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.20.

