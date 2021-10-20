OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 23,297 Shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,297 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

NASDAQ UAE opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31.

