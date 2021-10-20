50,121 Shares in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.05% of MoneyGram International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGI. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter worth $3,528,000. Arctis Global LLC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter worth $30,115,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter worth $2,822,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 191,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,351,000 after acquiring an additional 436,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGI opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $12.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.37 million, a P/E ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.72.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MoneyGram International news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $495,383.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

