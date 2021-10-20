50,121 Shares in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.05% of MoneyGram International as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGI. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter worth $3,528,000. Arctis Global LLC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter worth $30,115,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter worth $2,822,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 191,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,351,000 after acquiring an additional 436,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MGI opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $12.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.37 million, a P/E ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.72.
In other MoneyGram International news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $495,383.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
MGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th.
MoneyGram International Company Profile
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.
