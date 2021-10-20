Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) Trading 7.5% Higher

Stable Road Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SRAC)’s stock price traded up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $10.97. 592,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 851,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stable Road Acquisition stock. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Stable Road Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SRAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 0.39% of Stable Road Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

About Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC)

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed by SRC-NI Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Stable Road Capital, for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination.

