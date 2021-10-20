Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.26

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.26 and traded as high as $20.10. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 646,297 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth about $165,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

