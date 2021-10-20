Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Trading 5.3% Higher

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1) shares traded up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.25 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). 9,890,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 13,503,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.60 ($0.10).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Helium One Global in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.13. The firm has a market cap of £43.29 million and a PE ratio of -4.29.

In other Helium One Global news, insider John Ian Stalker bought 243,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £19,512 ($25,492.55).

Helium One Global Company Profile (LON:HE1)

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

