DA Davidson Weighs in on Investar Holding Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Investar in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.32.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ISTR. Piper Sandler cut shares of Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Investar has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Investar by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,544,000 after buying an additional 65,649 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of Investar by 576.9% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 619,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 528,393 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Investar by 269.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 182,701 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Investar by 11.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Investar by 19.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 31,568 shares in the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert Chris Jordan acquired 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

