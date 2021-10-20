Green Growth Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGBXF) Short Interest Down 24.3% in September

Green Growth Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGBXF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 997,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GGBXF opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Green Growth Brands has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.09.

About Green Growth Brands

Green Growth Brands, Inc engages in the provision of cannabis retail business. It brings together a collection of retailers, scientists, botanists, developers, artists, and business leaders. It operates through the following brands: CAMP, Seventh Sense, Meri+Jayne, Green Lily, The Source, and Xanthic.

