Valor Latitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:VLAT) Shares Up 0.1%

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.79. 87,763 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 575% from the average session volume of 13,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.68.

Get Valor Latitude Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,166,000. Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $967,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,904,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $968,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.