Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) rose 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 524 ($6.85) and last traded at GBX 521 ($6.81). Approximately 561,128 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 664,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 516 ($6.74).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 510.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.65.

About Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT)

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

