Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CJEWY. HSBC downgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJEWY opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $23.47.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

