Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CJEWY. HSBC downgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.
