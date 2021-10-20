5,800 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,984,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,725,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CRL opened at $412.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $426.71 and a 200 day moving average of $377.96. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.79 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.79.
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total transaction of $4,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,299,615.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
Recommended Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.