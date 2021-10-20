California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,728 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $17,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,227,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 988,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 73,497 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

CBSH stock opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.40. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.