California Public Employees Retirement System Has $19.99 Million Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 13.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 223,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,756 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $19,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 9.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,235,000 after acquiring an additional 108,162 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,331,000 after acquiring an additional 98,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 74.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 27,340 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,024 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,813. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYNH stock opened at $87.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $97.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.