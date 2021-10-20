KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Murphy Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.29.

MUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 3.22. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 455.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 160.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

