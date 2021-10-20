Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €164.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €164.00 ($192.94) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DB1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €158.23 ($186.15).

Deutsche Börse stock opened at €149.75 ($176.18) on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 1-year high of €152.65 ($179.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €145.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €143.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

