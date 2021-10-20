INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

Investment analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INDT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, INDUS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

INDT opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. INDUS Realty Trust has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $80.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.41 million, a P/E ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.20.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 34.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 123.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $83,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 533.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $202,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.