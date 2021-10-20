Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.98. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $1,366,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,343,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,592,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $211,922.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,898,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,982,762.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 771,306 shares of company stock valued at $38,929,780 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Capital International Investors raised its position in Oak Street Health by 114.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 48.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after buying an additional 2,822,067 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 94.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,936,000 after buying an additional 1,519,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 2,337.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,423,000 after buying an additional 979,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 134.4% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,698,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,481,000 after buying an additional 973,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

