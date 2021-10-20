Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.08% from the stock’s previous close.

APO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of APO stock opened at $73.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.44. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $22,496,337.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,980,679 shares of company stock valued at $124,296,436 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.