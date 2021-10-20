Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of TPB opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.17. The firm has a market cap of $885.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.54. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $41,431,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 586.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 74.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 320,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

See Also: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Brands (TPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.