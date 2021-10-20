Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Greenwich LifeSciences.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

GLSI opened at $37.19 on Friday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $158.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLSI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 212.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

