Brokerages Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Price Target at $2,749.50

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,749.50.

WZZAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5,450.00 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.94. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $75.30.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

