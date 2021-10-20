Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

